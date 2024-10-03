Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3

SC to hear pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

SC to hear matter pertaining to pollution in Delhi-NCR & stubble burning.

SC to hear petitions raising issue of promises made by political parties for distribution of freebies as part of their election manifesto or during poll speeches.

SC to hear pleas challenging the August 2023 order of Patna HC that gave the go- ahead for caste survey in Bihar.

SC to hear plea challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws. PTI ABA DV DV