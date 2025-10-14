'Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 14: * SC to hear plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging the climate activist's detention under NSA, and seeking his immediate release.

* SC to hear plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd seeking its nod to sell various properties, including Amby Valley in Maharashtra and Shahara Saher in Lucknow, to Adani Properties Private Limited.

* SC to hear MP Mahua Moitra's plea to mandate public disclosure of Foreign Portfolio Investors.

* SC to hear Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's plea in a criminal case.

* SC to hear an NGO's plea seeking directions to trace missing children.

* SC to hear filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's plea in a copyright infringement case over his movie Kahaani 2. PTI PKS AMJ AMJ