Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on January 9, Tuesday: * SC to hear plea regarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University * SC to hear plea of Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, challenging a May 26 HC order transferring to itself all matters related to dispute pending before a Mathura court * SC to hear plea of NGO Gene Campaign against genetically-modified mustard crop in India. PTI PKS SZM