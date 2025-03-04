Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday, Mar 4

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Mar 4: * SC to hear pleas related to coal scam.

* SC to hear plea seeking direction to Telangana Assembly Speaker for deciding petitions for disqualification of BRS MLAs, who defected to the Congress.

* SC to hear plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Forest Conservation Amendment Act of 2023.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to alarming rise in child rape incidents.

* SC to hear plea related to alleged caste discrimination in prisons in India.