Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 12

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 12: * SC to hear pleas related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

*SC to hear plea by a lawyer challenging his arrest by Haryana Police's STF in a murder case.

* SC to hear a plea of SCBA seeking contempt action against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI B R Gavai inside the courtroom.

* SC to hear pleas related to the legal fight between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the election symbol and other issues.

* SC to hear a plea of Sajjan Kumar and others in an anti-Sikh riots case.