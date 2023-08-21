Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Aug 21: *SC to hear pleas related to ethnic violence in Manipur. *SC to hear a plea of Rohingya refugees, who are unwell, and facing deportation. *SC to hear pleas challenging a Patna HC order allowing caste survey in Bihar.

*SC to hear a plea of the University of Delhi against a Delhi HC order permitting Christian minority institution, St. Stephen's College, to take admissions as per its own policy. *SC to hear a plea of a rape survivor seeking medical termination of her pregnancy. PTI SJK ANB ANB