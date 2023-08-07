Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on August 7:

Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, Aug 7: * SC to hear a batch of pleas related to Manipur ethnic violence, including case on viral video of two women being paraded naked * SC to hear pleas of Bilkis Bano and others, including TMC leader Mahua Moitra, challenging grant of remission to convicts in 2002 gangrape and murder case.

* SC to hear plea challenging Aug 1 verdict of the Patna HC which upheld validity of Bihar caste survey * SC to hear pleas against Uttarakhand HC order for removal of encroachment from 29 acres of land claimed by Railways in Haldwani * SC to hear plea on the issue of road safety