Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Dec 6

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec 6 * Five-judge Constitution bench to examine the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

Advertisment

* SC to hear plea seeking comprehensive guidelines for search and seizure of digital devices by the investigating agencies.

* SC to hear plea filed by activist Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

* SC to hear plea filed by the National Investigation Agency challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. PTI ABA ABA NSD NSD