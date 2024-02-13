Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Feb 13

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 13: * SC to hear Kerala government's suit accusing the Centre of interfering in exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.

* SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea in a case registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 general elections.

* SC to hear matter pertaining to problems and miseries of migrant labourers. PTI ABA RPA