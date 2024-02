Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 14: * Pleas against practice of political parties promising freebies * Vedanta group's plea against closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

* Plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in conspiracy behind northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. PTI ABA TIR TIR