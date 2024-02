Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Thursday, February 15: * Verdict on batch of petitions challenging validity of electoral bond scheme.

* Hearing on DMRC curative plea challenging 2017 arbitral award asking it to pay around Rs 8,000 crore to Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a Reliance Infrastructure firm.

* Vedanta group's plea against closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. PTI ABA TIR TIR