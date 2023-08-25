Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 25: * SC to hear pleas related to ethnic violence in Manipur. SC to pass procedural directions to facilitate functioning of the Justice Gita Mittal committee. * SC to hear a plea of Enforcement Directorate against Preeti Chandra, wife of former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case. * SC to hear a batch of PILs including the one filed by journalist Qurban Ali on hate speeches. * SC to hear a plea related to Cauvery water dispute. * SC to hear a plea of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain seeking regular bail in a money laundering case. * SC to hear a plea of CBI against grant of bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases. PTI SJK http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

