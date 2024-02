Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, February 9: *SC to hear plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee against CBI and ED.

*SC to hear plea of CBI against grant of interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar in a corruption case.

*SC to hear plea of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment 'scam' case. PTI PKS VN VN