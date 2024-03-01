Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, March 1: * SC to hear a plea of Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the permission granted to the Hindu side to offer prayers.

* SC to hear a plea of jailed Asaram in a sexual assault case.

* SC to hear a plea of Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

* SC to hear a plea of Kavitha Lankesh, the younger sister of journalist Gauri Lankesh who was killed in 2017, against the grant of bail by the Karnataka High Court to an accused.