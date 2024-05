Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, May 3: * SC to hear a plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

* SC to hear a plea pertaining 'Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail'.

* SC to hear a plea of Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea of Hany Babu, who is accused by the NIA of being responsible for caste violence in Pune's Bhima Koregaon. PTI SJK VN VN