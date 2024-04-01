Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, April 1

Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, April 1: * SC to hear a plea of Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an order permitting 'puja' in cellar of the masjid.

* SC to hear a plea of Delhi government against non-release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board.

* SC to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Coast Guard.

* SC to hear a suo motu case related to alleged assault of two SC lawyers at Gautam Budh Nagar district courts.

* SC to hear a bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

* SC to hear a plea of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against a criminal case lodged in Maharashtra for his alleged remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

* SC to hear a plea of JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest by ED in a money laundering case.

* SC to hear a plea of ED officer Ankit Tiwari against his arrest by Tamil Nadu probe agency in a corruption case.

* SC to hear a plea of Indian National Congress against I-T demand.