Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, July 17:

* SC to hear pleas of Bilkis Bano and others including TMC leader Mahua Moitra challening grant of remission to convicts in the gangrape and murder case.

Advertisment

* SC to hear a plea of Delhi government challenging Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in the national capital. * SC to hear a bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. * SC to hear a plea of Gandhian organisation 'Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh' against a proposed demolition in Varanasi.

* SC to hear pleas related to Manipur ethnic violence. * SC to hear a plea related to Indian Olympic Association and its management. * SC to hear a PIL related to vacancies in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal. * SC to hear pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding.

* SC to hear a plea of St. Stephen's College challenging applicability of DU's admission policy.

* SC to hear a plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal case lodged against him in UP. * SC to hear an appeal of Lakshadweep against stay of conviction of MP Mohd Faizal in an attempt to murder case. PTI SJK NSD NSD