Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Sep 1

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 1: *SC to hear pleas of RJD and AIMIM seeking extension of deadline to file claims and objections in special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

* SC to hear a plea challenging nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended Petrol.

*SC to hear a plea of TN minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against criminal cases for his alleged remarks against 'sanatan'.

* SC to hear a plea of NGO 'Save Mon Region Federation' alleging corruption on the part of CM in grant of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh.

* SC to hear a plea of Vikas Yadav, a convict in the Nitish Katara murder case.

* SC to hear a plea of Committee of Management of Sambhal mosque.

* SC to hear a plea related to All India Football Federation and FSDL over ISL impasse.