Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb 29: * A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud to deliver its judgement on a plea seeking reconsideration of its 2018 judgement which held that the stay granted by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months unless extended specifically.

* A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud to hear pleas to decide a vexed legal question whether royalty paid by mine operators to the Centre is a form of tax or not.

* SC to hear a plea of Vedanta group firm against closure of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

* SC to hear pleas of journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency into alleged fake encounter cases.

* SC to hear a plea of Vikas Yadav who is serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. PTI SJK NSD NSD