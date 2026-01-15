Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 15:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday: * SC to hear ED's plea alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office.

* SC to hear a plea filed by the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" challenging an interim order of Madras HC that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the movie.

*SC to resume fnal hearing on a batch of pleas challenging Election Commission's decision to undertake SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

*SC to hear a plea of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in a corruption case.

* SC to hear a plea related to quota for women lawyers in various states bar council executive committees.

* SC to hear a suo motu case pertaining to 'Inhuman Conditions in 1382 Prisons' in the country. PTI SJK NSD NSD