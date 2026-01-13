Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 13:

SC to hear a plea of Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, terming his detention under NSA 'arbitrary exercise of power'.

SC to hear a auo motu case pertaining to incidents of cyber frauds through digital arrest and other means.

SC to hear a suo motu case pertaining to street dog menace.

SC to hear a plea related to ensuring adequate representation of women lawyers in state bar councils.

SC to hear a plea of Abbas Ansari, son of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case.

SC to hear pleas related to hate speeches.

SC to hear a plea for bail of separatist leader Shabbir Shah in a terror financing case.

SC to hear a suo motu case pertaining to lack of CCTV cameras in police stations.

SC to hear a plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving live term in the Beant Singh assassination case, for his transfer to a Punjab jail from Delhi.

SC to hear a plea of All India Judges Association seeking welfare measures for retired judges. PTI SJK SCY SCY