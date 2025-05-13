Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 13

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday

* SC to pronounce its judgement on pleas seeking tweaking of procedures on designating lawyers as seniors.

* SC to hear a plea of environmentalist M C Mehta in a case related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear a plea of Enforcement Directorate against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja in a money laundering case.

* SC to hear a plea of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea related to various state cricket associations.

* SC to hear a plea of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara in Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case. He seeks his transfer from Tihar to a jail in Punjab.