Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sep 2

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 2: * A five-judge Constitution bench to hear the Presidential Reference on whether courts could impose timelines for governors and the President to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

* SC to hear a plea of NGO 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan'.

* SC to hear a plea of the Enforcement Directorate against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja in a money laundering case.

* SC to hear a plea challenging FIRs lodged against Rajendra Bihari Lal and others for allegedly indulging in converting people into Christianity.