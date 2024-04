Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 3: * SC to hear a plea against the practice of promising freebies by political parties during electioneering.

* SC to hear a plea of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha against his arrest in a UAPA case.

* SC to hear pleas seeking a probe into killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Uttar Pradesh. PTI SJK NSD NSD