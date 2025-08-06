Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Aug 6: * SC to hear a plea of DMK government against Madras High Court order asking it not to use name and pictures of CM and other leaders in state's welfare schemes.

* SC to hear pleas against various provisions of the PMLA.

* SC to hear a plea of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Kumar Baghel.

*SC to hear a plea of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a case related to Bihar Cricket Association.

* SC to hear a plea of Samajwadi party leader Mohd Azam Khan in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in a money-laundering case. PTI SJK VN VN