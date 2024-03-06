Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 6 * Nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to hear whether the royalty collected by the Centre on mining leases can be considered as tax.

* SC to hear plea of late journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI in Gujarat encounter cases.

* SC to hear plea of Enforcement Directorate against Kapil Wadhawan in a money laundering case. PTI PKS VN VN