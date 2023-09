Important cases to be heard by Supreme Court on September 15:- * Plea of Editors Guild of India and its four members against registration of two FIRs in Manipur * PIL seeking life ban from electoral politics for convicted lawmakers * Pleas related to Manipur violence * Bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia * Plea of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren challenging summons issued by ED PTI MNL MNL TIR TIR