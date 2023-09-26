Important cases to be heard by Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 26: * SC to hear pleas alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges * SC to hear plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee against Allahabad HC order permitting ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque * SC to hear plea challenging Bihar government's decision to prematurely release former MP Anand Mohan who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah * SC to hear suo motu matter related to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons * SC to hear pleas by homebuyers of real estate firm Amrapali group PTI ABA DIV DIV