Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC

Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 12: * HC to deliver Judgement on Death reference whether to confirm capital punishment to Ariz Khan for murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case * HC to hear AAP MP Raghav Chadha's plea challenging trial court decision to vacate an interim order which stopped the Rajya Sabha secretariat from dispossessing him from the government bungalow allotted to him * HC to hear plea by Chinese national challenging three-day Enforcement Directorate custody in money-laundering case against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo