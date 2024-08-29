Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on August 29

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 29: *HC to pass order on a plea by Shashi Tharoor against a defamation case over his alleged 'scorpion on shivling' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

*HC to hear plea by ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking quashing of FIR, charges framed against him in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

*HC to hear pea by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits, seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case against her. PTI ADS SKV ANB ANB