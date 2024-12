Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, December 16: * HC to hear plea by several BJP MLAs seeking direction to place CAG reports related to liquor duty, pollution and finance before assembly * HC to hear plea by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh challenging order to frame charges against him and seeking quashing of FIR and chargesheet in sexual harassment case lodged by several women wrestlers. PTI ADS SKV SZM SZM