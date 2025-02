Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 13: * HC to hear ED's plea challenging trial court's order refusing to take cognisance of chargesheet filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and releasing him in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

* HC to hear bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case.