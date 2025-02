Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 3: * HC to hear bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested in a MCOCA case.

* HC to hear plea by Kuldeep Sengar seeking suspension of sentence in the custodial death of minor rape victim's father.

* HC to hear BJP leader's plea in defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi.

* HC to hear PIL to make 14 CAG reports public. PTI ADS SKV ARI