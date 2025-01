Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 8: * HC to hear bail pleas of student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in UAPA case related to alleged larger conspiracy behind communal riots in February 2020 * HC to hear PIL against Sunita Kejriwal for allegedly posting on social media video clips of court hearings against her husband, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI ADS SKV SZM SZM