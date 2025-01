Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 9: * HC to hear bail pleas of student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

* HC to hear plea by seven BJP MLAs to direct the speaker to summon a special sitting of the legislative assembly for tabling of CAG reports pertaining to city administration. PTI ADS SKV ARI ARI