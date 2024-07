Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, July 8: * HC to hear plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise 'scam' cases, seeking additional meetings with lawyers.

* HC to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar's plea seeking bail in connection with alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.