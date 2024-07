Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, July 1: * HC to pronounce order on bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money-laundering cases linked to alleged excise policy scam * HC to pass verdict on maintainability of plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, challenging his arrest in connection with alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at chief minister's residence. PTI ADS SKV SZM