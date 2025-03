Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, March 17: * HC to hear plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

* HC to hear pleas concerning violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in December 2019 following students protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. PTI ADS SKV RHL