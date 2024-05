Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, May 30: * HC to hear Prof. Eqbal Hussain's plea against appointment of Prof. Mohammad Shakeel as the Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

* HC to hear plea against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel to spread "political propaganda" by showcasing the achievements of the government in the last nine years. PTI ADS SKV NB