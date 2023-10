Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, October 11: * HC to hear AAP MP Raghav Chadha's plea challenging trial court's decision to vacate interim order that stopped Rajya Sabha Secretariat from dispossessing him from government bungalow allotted to him * HC to hear plea by Centre for Policy Research challenging suspension of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence over alleged violation of laws. PTI ADS SKV SZM