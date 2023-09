Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 13: * HC to hear plea by Apar Gupta concerning the disclosure of certain statistical information on state-sponsored electronic surveillance under the Right to Information Act * HC to hear appeal by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot challenging a single judge's order declining to grant him interim relief on his defamation lawsuit against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta. PTI ADS SKV SZM