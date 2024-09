Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, September 23: * HC to hear plea by riots accused Devangana Kalita, seeking direction to police to provide certain documents related to communal violence during 2020 protests against CAA and NRC * HC to hear PIL against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for alleged controversial comments against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. PTI ADS SKV SZM