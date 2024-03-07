Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, March 7: * HC to hear plea by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian seeking to set aside WFI elections.

* HC to hear plea by Amit Chakraborty, HR head of Newsclick, seeking bail in UAPA case lodged against the news portal over allegations that it was given money to spread pro-China propaganda.

* HC to hear plea concerning the death of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 Delhi riots. PTI ADS SKV RHL