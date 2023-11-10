Important cases to be heard in Supreme Court on Nov 10

Important cases to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, November 10: * SC to hear plea related to air pollution especially in Delhi-NCR.

* Plea of Tamil Nadu government alleging delay by governor in giving assent to bills passed by state assembly.

* Plea of Punjab government alleging delay by the governor in giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

* Plea of AFT Bar Association of Chandigarh over transfer of judicial member.

* SC to hear plea of serving Gauhati HC judge seeking expunction of disparaging remarks made by the HC.

* Plea of MP Mohd Faizal challenging HC order refusing to stay his conviction in a criminal case. PTI MNL RHL