Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 24 : * HC to hear Spicejet and its promoter Ajay Singh's challenge to a single-judge order upholding an arbitral award asking them to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to media baron Kalanidhi Maran. * HC to hear plea by doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev over alleged misinformation regarding use of Coronil during the COVID-19 pandemic.