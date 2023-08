Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, August 25: * HC to hear petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren challenging the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. * HC to hear petition challenging the decision of DU to grant admissions to five-year integrated law courses solely on the basis of CLAT-UG, 2023. PTI ADS SKV VN VN