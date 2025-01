Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 10: * HC to hear plea against AAP's announcement of rolling out of the Delhi government Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and promising to give Rs 2100 stipend to women.

Advertisment

* HC to hear bail plea by alleged middleman Christian Michel James in AgustaWestland money laundering case. PTI ADS HIG HIG