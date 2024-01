Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 25: * HC to hear plea by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights challenging an order to withhold funds to it pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of government funds.

* HC to hear police's plea challenging the trial court's order directing it to furnish a copy of the FIR to accused Neelam Azad in the Parliament security breach case.