Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 2: * HC to hear suo motu case concerning expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MP/MLAs.

* HC to hear petition by DCPCR against alleged freezing of its funds.

* HC to hear student activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.