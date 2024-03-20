Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 20: - HC to hear plea by Congress party against re-opening of its income tax assessment of three years by authorities.

- HC to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

- HC to hear student activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here. PTI ADS SKV NSD NSD